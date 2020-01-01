Emergency crews rescue 2 men trapped in frozen Hanson pond

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews braved frigid conditions, open water, and solid ice Tuesday night while rescuing two men from a frozen pond in Hanson, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of people yelling in the area of Maquan Pond around 10:30 p.m. found two men, one 50-years-old the other 33-years-old, abut 100 yards offshore clinging to a capsized boat, according to Hanson fire officials.

“We started off in open water which is less than ideal for that then there was ice thicker than we believed it to be so we had to break through a large portion of the ice by hand,” Firefighter Gary Somers said.

Firefighters in survival suits used an ice sled to get the men to safety.

“We were very concerned that would not be able to reach them before they went underwater because of the conditions of the water,” Chief Jerome Thompson said.

“You could see they were getting tired, they were cold, just hoping we could get there before they went under the water. Luckily we did,” Somers added.

They were in the water for an unknown amount of time.

”The first guy we were able to get on was able to speak to us and tell us his name,” Somers said. “As we were doing that, the second guy was going in and out of consciousness. He started to dip underwater a little bit. So we kind of just bear-hugged him. Wrapped out legs around him and then just told them to pull.”

Both were transported to South Shore Hospital to be treated for exposure.

“They were in tough shape, unable to talk and barely able to move.” Thompson said

Their condition at the hospital was not immediately released.

Two men lucky to be alive this morning thanks to @HansonFire and @HansonMAPolice who rescued them from a freezing pond late last night. @7News pic.twitter.com/HSJ3OT4HSX — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) January 1, 2020

The small boat still in the water after the rescue last night. Blown closer to shore overnight from where the two men were struggling in the cold water. @7News pic.twitter.com/uqbzqFVxo9 — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) January 1, 2020

