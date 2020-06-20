Emergency crews rescue 2 trapped in sand at Nauset Beach

Two people were pulled from the sand at a beach on the Cape on Friday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to two people trapped after sand collapsed on Nauset Beach around 5 p.m. found a teenage male and woman in her 40s trapped in a 6-foot-deep hole, fire officials said.

The male was buried up to his mid torso and the woman to her waist, according to officials.

Both were removed around 5:30 p.m and declined transport to the hospital after paramedics arrived, officials said.

Orleans Fire Chief Geof Deering is reminding the public to not dig holes beyond knee height.

“Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt in today’s incident, but this situation highlights the dangers of digging in the sand. Digging in the beach sand is an innocent exercise, but the potential for danger is real,” he said.

