BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews rescued a man from a marsh on Cape Cod Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 1:27 p.m., police and firefighters responded to a marsh off Vineyard Circle in Bourne for a report of a stuck person, according to the Bourne Police Department.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered a 41-year-old man in thick brush, in an area not typically traveled, police said. Police have been unable to determine how long he was stuck in the marsh.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The incident remains under investigation.

