ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Ashland Fire Department rescued a deer that fell through thin ice early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a deer in distress on the Ashland Reservoir found the wild animal had fallen through the ice.

Firefighters used an ice rescue sled to pull the deer out of the water.

It was later released back into the wild.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)