WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a pool in Westfield on Friday rushed to the rescue of the driver who was trapped inside.

Officers responding to the crash found that the vehicle came to a rest in the shallow end of the pool and was not fully submerged. Firefighters were able to extricate the driver and take them to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

There were no other injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

