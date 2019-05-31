Emergency crews rescue ducklings stuck in storm drain in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters and police officers in Waltham helped free a pair of ducklings that got stuck in a storm drain on Friday morning.

The Waltham Fire Department tweeted photos that showed the tiny aquatic birds with their heads stuck in a blue crate.

Crews were able to safely free the ducklings.

The mother duck stayed at the scene while her babies were assisted.

Waltham Rescue 1 working with Police crews to free some ducklings from the Storm drain this morning. pic.twitter.com/q1xV7kQB5V — Waltham Fire Dept. (@WalthamFireDept) May 31, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)