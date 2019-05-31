Emergency crews rescue ducklings stuck in storm drain in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters and police officers in Waltham helped free a pair of ducklings that got stuck in a storm drain on Friday morning.
The Waltham Fire Department tweeted photos that showed the tiny aquatic birds with their heads stuck in a blue crate.
Crews were able to safely free the ducklings.
The mother duck stayed at the scene while her babies were assisted.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)