NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Northborough came to the rescue of a fox that got its head stuck in a sewer grate on Thursday.

The Northborough Fire Department shared photos of the rescue on Facebook.

“Personnel were able to free the little guy by breaking the grate and he/she took off into the woods,” the post read.

