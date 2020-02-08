Emergency crews rescue group of hikers in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three hikers were rescued from the woods early Saturday morning in Lynnfield, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a wooded area found two hikers who said a man with them fell and injured his leg, according to fire officials.

The two hikers stayed on scene and directed police and fire crews to where the man was.

“They were pretty deep into the woods, about a half-mile in. It was very difficult terrain,” Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis said.

The man, who authorities say was in the woods for about three to four hours, is in stable condition.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)