WARWICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews came to the rescue of a horse who fell through ice in Western Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the scene on White Road in Warwick with horse rescue equipment as well as water rescue equipment.

They geared up with cold water suits and ropes before entering the water and breaking ice along the way so the horse could escape.

The horse was successfully recovered and returned to its homeowner.

