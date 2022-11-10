SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Sudbury raced to the rescue on Thursday to help a hunter whose tree stand malfunctioned, leaving him tangled upside down in the Assabet Wildlife Refuge, officials said.

A dispatcher at the Sudbury Police Department received a 911 call from the hunter, who became suspended upside down about 3 to 4 feet in the air, according to police.

After geolocating the phone coordinates and passing them along to police and fire personnel, the uninjured man was found and rescued by members of the UTV team and brought to safety.

