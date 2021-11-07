DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews on Saturday rescued a man from the Neponset River after he entered the water in an attempt to retrieve his crashed drone, according to the Massachusetts State Police Association.

A Massachusetts state police trooper and a Boston EMS lieutenant responding to reports of a person in the water near Pope John Paul Park around 3 p.m. found a man in distress approximately 20 feet off shore.

Using a rescue floatation device, crews were able to safely drag the man to shore, according to state police.

The man told rescue crews that he had gone into the water to retrieve his drone that had crashed off shore, but he was unable to return to land due to the extremely cold temperature of the water.

He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

“Shortly after 1500 hours this afternoon, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Derek Tronca from H6 South Boston Barracks received a report of a person in the water of the Neponset River near Pope John Paul Park in Dorchester…”



