WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wayland fire crew rescued a man who was struggling in the Old Wayland Reservoir on Sunday, officials said.

Crews responding to the reservoir around 2 p.m. found a 63-year-old man struggling about 100 feet from shore, according to the Wayland Fire Department.

The man was rescued with specialized water rescue equipment and taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

