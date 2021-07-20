ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders were able to pull a man to safety Tuesday after he got stuck in thick brush along the Ten Mile River in Attleboro.

Police and fire crews were called to the intersection of Water and West streets around 12:30 p.m. after a resident said they spotted a disoriented person, according to the Attleboro Fire Department.

The 62-year-old man was found stuck in some thick brush and he was treated at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

“I want to commend those from the Attleboro Police and Fire departments who responded and helped this individual,” Chief Scott Lachance said. “They worked quickly and efficiently to render assistance, despite the area of the brush making it difficult to extract the man.”

No further details were released.

