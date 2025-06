BOSTON (WHDH) - It was a race to the rescue on the Charles River on Sunday as officials say emergency crews pulled someone from the water.

The incident occurred in the area of the Esplanade around 3 p.m. and the person was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

