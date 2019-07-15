OHIOPYLE, Pa. (WHDH) — A raft full of people went over the edge of a waterfall in Pennsylvania, sending everyone on board into the raging water on Saturday.

Viewers standing on an observation deck overlooking Ohiopyle Falls tried warning the rafters as they approached the waterfall.

Cell phone video captured two women and four men tumbling into the rushing water after the raft flipped.

Emergency crews rescued the rafters, who reportedly told park employees they did not see signs warning of the danger downstream.

The park’s operation manager says everyone was wearing life vests, which likely saved their lives.

