Emergency crews rescue trapped worker from construction site in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a construction site in Lynn on Friday after learning that four people had become trapped, officials said.

First responders were dispatched to a construction site on Munroe Street to assist the trapped workers.

Only one of the workers had to be rescued, the other three were able to free themselves.

The rescued worker was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)