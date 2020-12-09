DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman became trapped inside her vehicle that rolled over after striking a utility pole in Danvers on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of 173 Elliot St. around 9:45 a.m. discovered the woman trapped inside the vehicle, which had rolled onto its side, according to Danvers police.

First responders removed the woman from the car.

She was treated at the scene by medical personnel before being transported to Beverly Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

