TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews rescued an elderly woman who got trapped inside a burning Tyngsboro home that later partially collapsed early Friday morning.

First responders arriving at the scene of a house fire at 16 Poitras Ave. around 12:10 a.m. discovered heavy flames coming from the first floor of the home.

They learned that four adults and five children lived in the home and that most of the family members needed to escape through a small window in the front of the house with the help of neighbors because the fire was blocking the front door, Fire Chief Wes Russell and Police Chief Richard D. Howe announced in a joint press release.

Emergency crews learned that an 81-year-old woman was still inside, so Capt. Chris Newton crawled through a window of the home and found the woman lying on the floor.

Fire Lt. Tim Beaulieu, Firefighter Luis Diaz, Firefighter Ryan Carhart, Police Sgt. Bob Cote, Officer Jason Kushmerek, Officer Bethany Bonczar and Officer Chris Gustafson all assisted Captain Newton in helping the woman through the window to safety.

She was treated at the scene and transported to Lowell General Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries during the rescue and one of them was transported to the hospital. Both are expected to be OK.

A portion of the second floor of the home collapsed while firefighters battled the blaze.

The fire was extinguished around 2:10 a.m. but crews stayed on scene throughout the morning to put out hot spots.

All nine residents were displaced from the home and were assisted by the American Red Cross.

The house sustained about $350,000 in damage and officials say it is likely a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Tyngsboro Fire Department with the assistance of investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)