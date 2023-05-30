Two people were hit and killed by trains in separate incidents in Whitman and Billerica Tuesday night, officials said.

In Whitman, MBTA transit police said a teenage girl between the ages of 16 and 19 was hit around 8:30 p.m. roughly 1,000 yards south of Whitman Station.

Shuttle buses were replacing service on the MBTA Commuter Rail’s Kingston Line between South Station and Hanson station as the investigation continued.

In Billerica, police were still on scene around 11 p.m.

Lowell Commuter Rail line service was impacted.

Investigations into both incidents were ongoing as of Tuesday night.

