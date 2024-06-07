HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene in Hopkinton Friday after a box truck flipped over on I-495.

SKY7-HD was flying over the scene near 12:30 p.m. and spotted the truck laying on its side in a grassy area next to the northbound side of the highway. Debris was scattered across the area.

A tow truck was on scene, along with fire department personnel. 

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

