MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Malden Thursday after a car crashed into an apartment building.

The Malden Fire Department in a post on social media said the crash happened near 6:30 p.m. near the corner of Kimball Street and Sylvan Street.

One person was trapped in the car but did not suffer any major injuries.

The person who lived in the apartment where the crash happened was home at the time but also avoided any major injuries.

The fire department shared photos of the aftermath of the crash, showing an SUV fully embedded in a ground-floor apartment.

Despite the damage, fire officials said crews were able to stabilize the car and safely remove it from the building.

