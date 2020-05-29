Emergency crews respond after car crashes into Stoneham home

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded after a car crashed into a home in Stoneham on Friday morning, authorities said.

Crews responding to a crash on Summer Hill Street around 8:30 a.m. found an SUV against the side of a home that was unoccupied at the time, officials said.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle at the time, was also unharmed, authorities said. The vehicle was removed from the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the SUV left the roadway, traveled through multiple lawns, and briefly became airborne before striking and partially crashing through the foundation wall of the house, officials said.

The driver was issued a summons to court for motor vehicle-related offenses and a request to suspend their license was submitted to the RMV, authorities said.

The town building inspector determined that the home was still habitable.

