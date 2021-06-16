FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded after a car smashed into a Falmouth store.

Shortly before 5 p.m. firefighters were called to 422 Main St. and upon their arrival found the building and vehicle significantly damaged, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The force of the impact damaged a sprinkler head causing water to flow into the basement and compromising the electrical system.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investiagtion.

