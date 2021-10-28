WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are working to remove a crane that toppled onto a house in Worcester on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officials responding to a Cumberland Street home between 1-2 p.m. found a crane that had slammed into the house and rolled onto its side.

SKY7HD footage showed the cab of the crane partially the arm of the machine laying on top of the house.

The crane was supposedly trimming the trees of neighboring home before it toppled over, took down several trees and crashed into the side of the house.

The homeowner, who was asleep at the time of the crash, was not injured.

“I heard big noise and I went outside and I see this and my neighbor was cutting tree. That was sinkhole on the ground and the tree tripped over and caused two house of damages,” the homeowner said.

The crane operator was stuck inside the cab of the crane for approximately one hour before he was able to exit the machine. He suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though it is believe the soft ground may have contributed to the accident.

Really a really dramatic scene here on Cumberland St in Worcester where a crane doing tree work crashed into two homes. The truck itself is now wedged in one house, the boom crashed onto another. Amazingly, no serious injuries. @7news pic.twitter.com/qHJb0HqGIA — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) October 28, 2021

