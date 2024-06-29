BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and fire crews responded to a violent crash in Braintree on Friday that left a vehicle crumpled.

Crews could be seen gathered around a vehicle at the corner of Hancock and Washington streets.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox