LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene in Lynn Thursday night after a fiery crash involving a pickup truck.

The incident happened on Boston Street, where the truck appeared to hit a building housing a dry cleaner.

The truck appeared to be damaged by fire.

It was unclear whether the truck was on fire before or after the crash.

Police remained on scene as of around 11:30 p.m. and personnel with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had arrived.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

