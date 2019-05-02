Emergency crews respond after ironworker falls 20 feet at TD Garden project

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to the TD Garden on Thursday after an ironworker fell 20 feet while working on The Hub on Causeway development.

Police and firefighters responded to the Causeway Street arena about 1:30 p.m.

The ironworker, who fell while working on the 10th floor, was taken by ambulance to a Boston-area hospital.

Fire officials say he was complaining of back pain and suffered a broken nose.

No additional information was immediately available.

Deputy Fire Chief says iron worker on the 10th floor fell 20 feet and needed rescue. #7news — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) May 2, 2019

Appears that @BostonFire are wearing harnesses for some sort of high rescue. #7news pic.twitter.com/gm7WceqHbe — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) May 2, 2019

