MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded late Friday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Milford left one car flipped upside down on the side of the highway. 

A state police spokesperson said the crash happened near 11:40 a.m. 

The state Department of Transportation in a post on X said the crash took place on the southbound side of the highway and caused serious injuries. 

One lane on I-495 South remained closed as of around 1 p.m., according to MassDOT. 

State police said the cause of the crash was still under investigation. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox