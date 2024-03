PORTLAND, MAINE (WHDH) — A small plane overturned on the tarmac at a jetport in Portland, Maine on Tuesday.

Officials say there was no one on the plane when it flipped over.

An investigation determined a strong gust of wind caused the plane, which was registered to Bridgewater State University, to topple over.

There were no reported injuries.

