CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded Tuesday night after a serious crash involving multiple vehicles in Chelsea.

The crash happened on Third Street off Broadway and Everett Avenue, where a dump truck appeared to have hit a utility pole. Multiple other vehicles in the area appeared to also be damaged.

Chelsea police in a tweet around 10 p.m. asked community members to avoid the area due to low-hanging wires.

Parts of multiple roads in the area were closed as of around 11 p.m. and police said the neighborhood could experience power outages because of the crash.

A tow truck was on scene at 11 p.m.

The crash remained under investigation.

