Emergency crews respond after truck gets stuck under bridge in Westboro

Credit: Westboro Fire Dept.

WESTERLY, R.I. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding after a box truck became stuck under a bridge in Westboro Wednesday.

The truck could be seen wedged under the CSX bridge on Route 30, according to a post on the Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The roof of the truck was completely torn off.

No additional information was immediately available.

 

 

