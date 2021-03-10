Emergency crews respond after truck gets stuck under bridge in Westboro

WESTERLY, R.I. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding after a box truck became stuck under a bridge in Westboro Wednesday.

The truck could be seen wedged under the CSX bridge on Route 30, according to a post on the Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The roof of the truck was completely torn off.

No additional information was immediately available.

Another truck struck the @csx bridge on Route 30 today in Westborough. There were no injuries. @WestboroPolice pic.twitter.com/VNv0LO25gV — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) March 10, 2021

