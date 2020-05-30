Emergency crews respond as 7-alarm fire breaks out in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews battled a heavy fire that broke out in multiple buildings early Saturday morning in South Boston, officials said.

Crews responding to the flames around 3:30 a.m. on Columbia Road found heavy fire and thick smoke that burned through a roof and damaged seven buildings, including five triple-deckers, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

Five firefighters were injured and at least seven families were displaced, according to the American Red Cross.

Crews remained on scene to manage hot spots four hours later, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

All companies are still battling the 7 alarm fire in South Boston. pic.twitter.com/qdyb5ntHIn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

