PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to two separate tractor-trailer crashes on the north and southbound side of Route 128 in Peabody on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Both crashes happened near the Route 1 exit in Peabody after 9 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

There were no reported injuries.

All lanes on both sides of the highway have since been reopened.

The crashes remain under investigation.

FINAL UPDATE Second crash cleared, all lanes open. https://t.co/2OVBwRHEkW — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 2, 2021

