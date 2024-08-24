WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Weymouth on Saturday morning .

The crash at the intersection of Main and Middle streets left one of the vehicle overturned.

Both drivers involved were transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)