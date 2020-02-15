Emergency crews respond to basement fire in Paxton

PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a 2 alarm fire in the cold on Friday night in Paxton, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a structural fire just before 9:30 p.m. at Lincoln Circle determine the fire was coming from the home’s basement, according to fire officials.

Everyone had exited the home and a second alarm was struck almost immediately, officials said.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack during 10 degree weather and contained the majority of the damage to the basement, according to officials.

Hours earlier, the department responded to a reported chimney fire on Streeter Road, determined it was a structural fire and extinguished it quickly, officials said.

