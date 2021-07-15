NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews on Thursday responded to a box truck rollover in Newton.

Fire crews responding to a reported rollover in the area of the Route 128 rest stop in Newton around 4:10 p.m. found a truck rolled over onto its side.

There was no word on any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

7/15 1610 hrs #newtonfire companies are working an incident at the McDonald’s rest stop on 128. Please use caution traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/0oaL8lx30v — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) July 15, 2021

