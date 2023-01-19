WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving an overturned box truck in Westboro on Thursday.

The crash occurred on a ramp to I-495 northbound. There were reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox