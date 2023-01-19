WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving an overturned box truck in Westboro on Thursday.

The crash occurred on a ramp to I-495 northbound. There were reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes.

WPD, @WestboroughFire and @MassStatePolice currently working at a truck rollover on the Rt. 495 northbound off ramp to Rt. 9 westbound. Please avoid the area. This will be a long duration event. pic.twitter.com/gz63rFnos4 — Westborough Police (@WestboroPolice) January 19, 2023

