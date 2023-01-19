WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving an overturned box truck in Westboro on Thursday.
The crash occurred on a ramp to I-495 northbound. There were reported injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)