BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Boston’s Tip O’Neill Tunnel Tuesday after a car caught fire on the southbound side of the tunnel.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson in a statement said the fire happened near Exit 16A.

The state Department of Transportation in a post on X near 3:15 p.m. said all southbound lanes were closed in the area due to the fire. By 3:45 p.m., the left lane had reopened.

Though all passengers safely exited the car, state police said emergency medical personnel responded as a precaution.

The state police spokesperson said crews were working to expedite reopening the remaining lanes of the tunnel as of around 3:45 p.m.

MassDOT shared surveillance video of the fire Tuesday afternoon, showing flames billowing from a stopped car. Two state police troopers are soon seen running up to the car with fire extinguishers and dousing some of the flames.

No further information was immediately available.

