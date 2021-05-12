Emergency crews respond to chaotic 3 car pile-up in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three cars were involved in a chaotic crash in Roslindale Wednesday.

Officers were called to the intersection of American Legion Highway and Walk Hill Street where one car had rolled over on its side and two more were badly damaged, according to Boston police.

There has been no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

