Emergency crews respond to chemical spill in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a chemical spill at a business in Newburyport Thursday afternoon that resulted in several employees being taken to the hospital, officials said.

Firefighters responding to Innocor Foam Technologies at 122 Parker St. around 4 p.m. found four employees who had reportedly been exposed to toluene — a chemical likened to paint-thinners., according to officials.

Approximately 10 to 15 gallons of the chemical spilled from a pipe.

First responders decontaminated the workers before they were taken to a local hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Newburyport Fire Department and a state hazardous materials emergency response team have since evaluated the scene and turned the case over to Innocor officials.

