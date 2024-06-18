WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in West Bridgewater Tuesday after a construction vehicle crashed on Route 24.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway near the interchange with Route 106.

The West Bridgewater Fire Department in a post on X said injuries were reported and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Fire officials did not share any further information about the severity of injuries in this crash but shared photos of the vehicle that was involved.

The vehicle appeared to be a dump truck and was seen lying on its side in a wooded area next to Route 24. A guardrail on the side of the road was badly damaged.

🚒 Rte 24 South prior to 106 has a rolled over construction vehicle with injuries reported. Please avoid the area! 🚑 @Brockton_Fire pic.twitter.com/cVxSLUDMnw — West Bridgewater Fire Dept. (@WBFD1910) June 18, 2024

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)