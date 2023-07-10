BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Boston on Monday after a crash at the entrance to the City Square Tunnel coming off the Tobin Bridge.

A 7NEWS camera captured the aftermath of the crash, in which a truck hit the jersey barrier in the center of the road. A separate photo shared with 7NEWS showed the truck cab stuck in the air, on top of the barrier.

In addition to state police, fire crews were also spotted on scene shortly before 5:30 p.m.

At least one lane in the area was closed after the crash, causing a traffic backup.

A tow truck was brought to the scene and crews were spotted working to haul the crashed truck away before 6:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

