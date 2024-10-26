CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a major crash involving a box truck and an electric scooter in Chelsea early Saturday morning.

Police and firefighters responding to a reported crash on Beacham Street around 6 a.m. could be seen focusing on the underside of the box truck. It’s unclear whether there were any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

