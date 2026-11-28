WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and an ambulance crew could be seen working at the scene of a crash in Weymouth overnight.
Officers could be seen canvassing a stretch of Bridge Street following the crash.
A pair of shoes could be seen in the roadway.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
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