SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene in Salem Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a person on a scooter.
SKY7-HD was over the scene in the area of Lafayette and Leach streets shortly before 4 p.m.
The area was blocked off as first responders could be seen investigating near a scooter that was on the side of the street.
A medical helicopter was spotted taking off from the area.
No further information was immediately available.
