SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene in Salem Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a person on a scooter. 

SKY7-HD was over the scene in the area of Lafayette and Leach streets shortly before 4 p.m.

The area was blocked off as first responders could be seen investigating near a scooter that was on the side of the street. 

A medical helicopter was spotted taking off from the area. 

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

