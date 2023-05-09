ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene Tuesday in Andover after a crash involving a truck at the intersection of North Main and Elm Streets. 

SKY7-HD captured video of the response Tuesday afternoon, showing a truck surrounded by first responders. The area was also closed off to traffic.

First responders remained on scene as of around 6:30 p.m., though there was no further information available on whether anyone was hurt or on the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

