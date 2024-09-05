WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Wellesley Thursday after a vehicle and a bicycle were involved in a crash, police said.

Chelsea police in a post on X near 7:30 a.m. said the crash happened at the intersection of Washington Street and Rice Street. One person was injured.

Police shared photos of the crash site, showing police cruisers and a Wellesley fire truck parked on scene.

Police warned of major traffic delays in the area.

No further information was immediately available about the crash or the condition of the person who was injured.

