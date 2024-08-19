WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Westboro Monday after a car crashed on Route 9, requiring crews to cut away part of the vehicle to free a person trapped inside.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of Route 9 just past the roadway’s intersection with Park Street.

Eastbound lanes were closed in the area as of around 12 p.m. due to the crash, according to police. The roadway had reopened as of around 1 p.m.

Though officials did not share any further information about the condition of the person who was trapped in this crash, the Westborough Fire Department shared a photo of the aftermath.

The car’s roof appeared to have been removed and the front windshield was cut free of the car.

