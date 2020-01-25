Emergency crews respond to downed telephone poles in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are on the scene after four telephone poles came down on Washington Street in Cambridge on Friday night.

Police responding to the downed poles just before 11 p.m. on Washington Street found the four telephone poles on the ground, just in front of Portland Street, according to police.

Buildings in the area are without power and residents in those buildings have been removed without incident, police said.

Washington Street is closed to traffic and power won’t be restored until Eversource is able to replace the poles, which could take up to 48 hours, police said.

Power has also been turned off to power lines lying on the street, police said.

No word on what caused the poles to come down.

Wild scene along Washington St in Cambridge. Multiple power poles and lines down along the street and on top of cars. No word on a cause yet. #7News pic.twitter.com/wKPJyWrUgL — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) January 25, 2020

