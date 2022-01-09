BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are busy responding to dozens of reported crashes on several Massachusetts highways caused by icy road conditions Sunday morning as parts of the state remain under a winter weather advisory.

Topsfield fire crews reported they are busing helping dozens of vehicles that slid off the icy road on Interstate 95 in the Topsfield-Boxford area.

Fire officials are asking motorists in the area to use caution for their own safety and for the safety of crews who are working or stranded on the roadway.

State troopers from the Sturbridge, Holden, and Leominster barracks are also responding to multiple crashes.

Route 190 north in West Boylston is currently down at exit 9 due to severe ice, according to state police.

Additionally, the left lane of Route 84 east Sturbridge has left lane closure.

Roads are currently being treated by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which has deployed more than 500 pieces of equipment to treat the roadways.

The advisory is in effect for central Middlesex and western Essex Counties until 10 a.m., southern New Hampshire until 3 p.m., and until 7 p.m. for central Massachusetts.

Light precipitation is moving in as temperatures are below freezing and motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution as untreated roads could become iced over.

The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York Line to has been reduced to 40 mph due to the slippery conditions, according to Massachusetts State Police.

